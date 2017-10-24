Woman dies after tree falls on home in Gaffney

(From: Gaffney Fire Department)

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A woman has died after a tree fell on a home on Robinson Street in Gaffney.

According to the Gaffney Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene just after 5:30pm.

It is not known if this is storm-related.