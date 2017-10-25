120 new jobs coming to Greer with Blue Eye Soft Corporation

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Blue Eye Soft Corporation says they are expanding operations in a new facility in Greer.

They project to create more than 120 new jobs over the next 2 to 4 years.

The company says the are a U.S. based information technology solutions, services and stagging company.

Many of the company’s services are facilitated by custom software and data solutions to medium and large enterprises.

Hiring for the new positions should begin in the fourth quarter of 2017, and interested applicants should visit http://www.blueyesoft.com or send resumes to hr@blueyesoft.com.