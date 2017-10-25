‘Chocolate Dew 5K’ set for Saturday; benefits local deputies

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–The Spartanburg Association of Realtors is hosting a 5K in conjunction with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office to benefit their benevolence fund. The Chocolate Dew 5K Fun run is Saturday October 28th.

The race was named for two of Sheriff Chuck Wright’s favorite things, chocolate and Mountain Dew.

The race starts at 7:30am at the Upward Star Center on Warren Abernathy Highway in Spartanburg.

Pre-registration is $25 and it costs $30 to register on the day of the event. The family-friendly event has no age restriction and you can bring strollers. No pets are allowed on the campus of the Upward Star Center.

Organizers are asking participants to dress up in the spirit of Halloween. There will be bags of goodies and t-shirts. Gift cards and medals will given for awards in each age group.

Register here: www.itsyourrace.com