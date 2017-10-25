Easy and Delicious Apple Recipes to Make this Fall

Apple Cinnamon Quesadilla
Recipe by Princess House
Ingredients
· 2 tsp. sugar
· 2 ½ tsp. Cinnamon Spice Blend
· ¼ cup reduced-fat cream cheese spread
· 1 Tbsp. packed brown sugar
· 2 8-inch whole wheat tortillas
· ½ apple (about ½ cup), sliced with specialty apple slicer
Directions
· In a small bowl, mix sugar with 2 tsp. blend; set aside.
· In another small bowl, mix cream cheese spread, brown sugar and ½ tsp. blend.
· Spread cream cheese mixture over tortillas.
· Place apple slices on cream cheese mixture on one tortilla.
· Top with remaining tortilla, cheese side down.
· Spray both sides of quesadilla with oil; sprinkle with sugar mixture.
· Heat griddle over medium heat.
· Cook quesadilla in griddle 2 to 3 minutes or until bottom is brown and crisp; turn.
· Cook 2 to 3 minutes.
· Remove from griddle and cut into 8 wedges.
Serves 4