Easy and Delicious Apple Recipes to Make this Fall



Apple Cinnamon Quesadilla

Recipe by Princess House

Ingredients

· 2 tsp. sugar

· 2 ½ tsp. Cinnamon Spice Blend

· ¼ cup reduced-fat cream cheese spread

· 1 Tbsp. packed brown sugar

· 2 8-inch whole wheat tortillas

· ½ apple (about ½ cup), sliced with specialty apple slicer

Directions

· In a small bowl, mix sugar with 2 tsp. blend; set aside.

· In another small bowl, mix cream cheese spread, brown sugar and ½ tsp. blend.

· Spread cream cheese mixture over tortillas.

· Place apple slices on cream cheese mixture on one tortilla.

· Top with remaining tortilla, cheese side down.

· Spray both sides of quesadilla with oil; sprinkle with sugar mixture.

· Heat griddle over medium heat.

· Cook quesadilla in griddle 2 to 3 minutes or until bottom is brown and crisp; turn.

· Cook 2 to 3 minutes.

· Remove from griddle and cut into 8 wedges.

Serves 4