Greenville County Magnet Schools Seeking Applicants

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) Greenville County Schools will begin accepting applications for its Magnet School program for the upcoming academic year.

Magnet programs allows students to enroll in a school that has a heavy emphasis on their area of interest. Among the programs offered are math, science, communications and global studies.

The first round of the application process begins on November 1st. Generally, there are six rounds of applications but some slots tend to fill up in the first round. The district will stop accepting applications on November 28th at Noon.

“If you can tell early on that your child is interested in the arts or interested in science technology and hands-on experiments, why not get them into one of these schools?” said Beth Brotherton, spokeswoman for Greenville County Schools.

Greenville County has 11 Magnet schools at the elementary, middle and high school levels. If you’d like more information on how to apply, click on this link: https://www.greenville.k12.sc.us/Parents/main.asp?titleid=magnet