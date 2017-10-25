Greenville students raise money, tape principal to wall as a reward

Pelham Rd Elementary Tape Principal View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Students at Pelham Road Elementary School in Greenville duct-taped their principal to a wall.

Actually, the students earned the right.

Principal Kristy Qualls says she challenged the students to raise more than $30,000 for the school’s Boosterthon. It’s a PTA fundraiser that is the biggest at the school on All Star Way each year.

The money raised helps to pay for activities and instruction materials and technology at the school.

The children beat the goal.

On Monday, each class sent five students to duct-tape Qualls to a wall on the stage in the school cafeteria during their lunch break.

Qualls was all in on her temporary lack of mobility. ” I am so incredibly proud of our students and PTA of Pelham Road Elementary School” she wrote to 7 News in an email.