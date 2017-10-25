Greer man arrested on child porn charges

GREER, SC (WSPA) – A Greer man has been arrested on several child pornography charges, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.

41-year-old David Mark D’Agastino was arrested and charged with three counts of second degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say that D’Agastino had and distributed child pornography files.

D’Agastino was arrested on October 25 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted.