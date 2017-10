CULLOWHEE, NC (WSPA) – A man was shot in the leg in Cullowhee, according to Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened on Oct. 24 around 9:13 p.m. at River Walk Apartments on Antler Dr.

They say the 19 year old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, but deputies think it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information call the sheriff’s office at 828-631-1125.