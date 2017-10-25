Man tried to rob Marion convenience store with knife, police say

(From: Marion Police Department/McDowell County Sheriff's Office)

MARION, NC (WSPA) – Police are searching for a man who tried to rob a convenience store in Marion at knife point, Monday night.

According to police, the man pulled out a knife and tried to rob CJ’s on North Main Street.

The man was wearing black clothing with a black mask partially covering his face and white socks over his hands.

Police say that the man ran from the scene south on Main Street towards Bojangles after the clerk was unable to open the safe or the register.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 828-652-5205 or Crime Stoppers at 828-65-CRIME.

Crime