Man stole guitar case, money from downtown performer, Greenville police say

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
(From: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a person who stole a guitar case with money inside from a performer in downtown Greenville.

The theft happened on October 10 shortly before 11:30pm.

They say the victim was collecting money in the guitar case while they were performing.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

