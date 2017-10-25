Man stole guitar case, money from downtown performer, Greenville police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a person who stole a guitar case with money inside from a performer in downtown Greenville.

The theft happened on October 10 shortly before 11:30pm.

They say the victim was collecting money in the guitar case while they were performing.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

