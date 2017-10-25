New Halloween attraction helps economy in Anderson County

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Halloween is less than a week away and people are expected to spend more on the holiday than ever before. In fact, Halloween is the second biggest money making holiday behind Christmas.

From costumes to candy to haunted attractions, popularity for October 31st continues to grow. But for Anderson County, they wanted to use the holiday as exposure for the facilities they have to offer year round.

“The haunted attractions were other places not at the Anderson Civic Center and Sports Complex so we wanted our own haunted attraction at our own venue,” said Glenn Brill, Anderson County Parks & Rec Director.

So the “13 Acres Haunt” opened behind the civic center this year. While the county only receives one dollar per ticket, county officials said ticketholders are eating at their restaurants and being exposed to new areas to help spread the word on what Anderson County has to offer.