Nielsen’s most viewed prime-time TV for Oct. 16-22

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 16-22. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.
1. NFL Football: Atlanta at New England, NBC, 19.24 million.
2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 14.58 million.
3. NFL Football: Kansas City at Oakland, CBS, 14.39 million.
4. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 13.85 million.
5. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13.08 million.
6. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.85 million.
7. “The Walking Dead,” AMC, 11.44 million.
8. “This is Us,” NBC, 10.65 million.
9. “The Good Doctor,” ABC, 10.6 million.