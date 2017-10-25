Nikki Haley evacuated from UN camp in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has been evacuated from a U.N. camp for displaced people in South Sudan because of a volatile demonstration against President Salva Kiir.

An aid worker at the camp says U.N. security guards fired tear gas to disperse the crowd of more than 100 people shortly after Haley left. The aid worker spoke on condition of anonymity out of safety fears.

Haley had been scheduled to meet camp elders, women and youths. She met earlier Wednesday with Kiir, who appealed for the Trump administration to stay engaged with the country wracked by civil war.

Haley is the highest-level U.S. government official to visit South Sudan since President Donald Trump took office. She is on a three-nation tour of Africa to see the involvement of the U.S. and United Nations in Ethiopia, South Sudan and Congo, where she will be on Thursday.

