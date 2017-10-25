Over $6.6 million in tornado damage estimated in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County says 10 buildings were destroyed and almost 100 were impacted by two tornadoes on October 23.

In addition to the 10 destroyed, 18 other buildings suffered major damage.

The damage figures are preliminary as the county continues to work through and make sure all damage is counted.

Commercial damages: Approx $5.3 million

Residential damages: Approx $1.3 million

Two tornadoes hit Spartanburg County on October 23 including an EF1 tornado near Woodruff and an EF2 tornado near Business 85 and Spartanburg Community College.