Panthers training camp sets economic impact record in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford College brought a record economic impact this year according to a new report.

The Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau reports the estimated total impact of the camp was more than $13.2 million. The previous record was $13 million set in 2016.

The study was done by Clemson University’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management Department.

The training camp was held at Wofford College from July 26 to August 13. The team held three fewer practices in Spartanburg this year compared to 2016.

The study says the camp supported more than 260 jobs.

“The total attendance of more than 100,000 visitors was impressive, but our bottom line is the bottom line – total economic impact,” said Chris Jennings, the Executive Vice President of the Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau in a written statement. “It grew again this year, and that’s worth celebrating.”

Total attendance at Panthers training camp was 100,815. The Convention and Visitors Bureau data showed half of those visiting traveled more than 50 miles to see the Panthers practice.

The study author says fans who travel farther distances are more likely to spend money here for hotels, restaurants and gas stations.

The Panthers – who have held training camp at Wofford College every season since being added to the NFL – will return to Spartanburg next summer.