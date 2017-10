ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)- A school bus has been involved in an accident in front of TL Hanna High School in Anderson. According to District 5 spokesman Kyle Newton, the principal is on scene and they believe everyone on the bus is ok. According to the highway patrol, the accident happened at 7:39am. Troopers did report injuries with the wreck and lanes blocked.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.