Season of Hope 2017

Caring For The Carolina’s 7 News along with Ingles, Bath Fitter & Hardees are coming together with the community to raise funds and collect much needed items for those in need.

Mental Health America of Greenville

Miracle Hill Ministries

Upstate Warrior Solutions

Please help Caring For the Carolinas give hope to those in need during this Season of Hope.

There are two ways you can be part of Season of Hope.

Six collection events are scheduled to give everyone an opportunity to drop off your items.

Locations, dates & times along with a wish list for each ministry can be found below.

EVENTS 12 PM – 6 PM Hardees: 11/14

Mental Health America of Greenville

Boiling Springs Hwy 9 Boiling Springs SCIngles: 11/21

Upstate Warrior Solutions

854 Highway 93, Clemson SC 29 Bath Fitter: 11/28

Miracle Hill Ministries

608 Crown Pointe Duncan SC Hardees: 12/05

Miracle Hill Ministries

3845 Pelham Rd. Greenville SC Bath Fitter: 12/12

Upstate Warrior Solutions

608 Crown Pointe Duncan SC Ingles: 12/19

Mental Health America of Greenville

1500 Poinsett Hwy. Greenville SC COLLECTION ITEMS Mental Health America of Greenville

Ladies Gloves

Knit Caps for men

Socks for men & women

Blankets

Sweat Shirts/Large & X-Large Miracle Hill Ministries

Ladies Socks

Deodorant

Canned Juices & Fruits

Shower Shoes (Flip Flops)

Towels

Toilet Paper

Wash Cloths

Twin Sheet Sets (these are for the Children’s home)

Twin Mattress protectors (also Children’s home)

Paper Towels

All-Purpose Cleaner

Disinfecting Cleaner & Ocedar Hardwood Mop & More

Large Trash Bags

Dish Washer Pods

Tissues

Copy Paper Upstate Warrior Solutions

Gift Cards

Groceries & Gas, Walmart gift cards for those that need to buy Christmas for their children.

You may also donate directly to the charity of your choice from the three buttons below. This will direct you to each ministries website to give.

Your donations will make a difference.