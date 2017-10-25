Season of Hope 2017

Caring For The Carolina’s 7 News along with Ingles, Bath Fitter & Hardees are coming together with the community to raise funds and collect much needed items for those in need.

Mental Health America of Greenville
Miracle Hill Ministries
Upstate Warrior Solutions

Please help Caring For the Carolinas give hope to those in need during this Season of Hope.
There are two ways you can be part of Season of Hope.

Six collection events are scheduled to give everyone an opportunity to drop off your items.

Locations, dates & times along with a wish list for each ministry can be found below.

EVENTS 12 PM – 6 PM

Hardees: 11/14
Mental Health America of Greenville
Boiling Springs Hwy 9 Boiling Springs SCIngles: 11/21
Upstate Warrior Solutions
854 Highway 93, Clemson SC 29

Bath Fitter: 11/28
Miracle Hill Ministries
608 Crown Pointe Duncan SC

Hardees: 12/05
Miracle Hill Ministries
3845 Pelham Rd. Greenville SC

Bath Fitter: 12/12
Upstate Warrior Solutions
608 Crown Pointe Duncan SC

Ingles: 12/19
Mental Health America of Greenville
1500 Poinsett Hwy. Greenville SC

 COLLECTION ITEMS

Mental Health America of Greenville
Ladies Gloves
Knit Caps for men
Socks for men & women
Blankets
Sweat Shirts/Large & X-Large

Miracle Hill Ministries
Ladies Socks
Deodorant
Canned Juices & Fruits
Shower Shoes (Flip Flops)
Towels
Toilet Paper
Wash Cloths
Twin Sheet Sets (these are for the Children’s home)
Twin Mattress protectors (also Children’s home)
Paper Towels
All-Purpose Cleaner
Disinfecting Cleaner & Ocedar Hardwood Mop & More
Large Trash Bags
Dish Washer Pods
Tissues
Copy Paper

Upstate Warrior Solutions
Gift Cards
Groceries & Gas, Walmart gift cards for those that need to buy Christmas for their children.

You may also donate directly to the charity of your choice from the three buttons below. This will direct you to each ministries website to give.

Your donations will make a difference.

DONATE
Mental Health America of Greenville		 DONATE
Miracle Hill Ministries		 DONATE
Upstate Warrior Solutions