SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament to return to Greenville in 2019

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Southeastern Conference has announced that their women’s basketball tournament will return to Greenville in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The tournament has been previously hosted by Greenville in 2005 and 2017.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena will host the games.

“The SEC’s experience in Greenville for our 2017 Women’s Basketball Tournament was outstanding and provided the motivation for our return,” said Commissioner Greg Sankey.

“The three-year commitment for Greenville to serve as the home for SEC Women’s Basketball is a testament to the city’s wonderful hospitality, the quality of Ben Secours Wellness Arena, and our desire to build on this year’s success.”

“As Mayor of the City of Greenville, I am honored that the SEC has chosen to return to Greenville for the 2019-2021 Women’s Basketball Championship,” said Mayor Knox White.

“Guests who attended the games in March now know that Greenville is a vibrant, exciting city and we look forward to hosting teams and fans for many years to come.”

Nashville will host the tournament in 2018, 2022, and 2026.