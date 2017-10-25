Truck accident with train blocks road near Seneca

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A road in Oconee County is closed Wednesday after an accident involving a train and a tractor-trailer.

Shiloh Road is blocked at Wells Highway according to Oconee County Emergency Management. That’s on the east side of Seneca.

We’re told an 18-wheeler carrying cement material was stopped at an intersection with the trailer remaining across the track around 10:40 am Wednesday.

Officials say a Norfolk Southern train attempted to stop, but did hit the trailer. The trailer was rolled on it’s side.

There were no injuries and no hazardous materials were released.

