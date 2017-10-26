2nd round of mosquito spraying for Spartanburg’s east side

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg has announced a second round of mosquito spraying on the east side.

Spraying will happen Friday, October 27 beginning at 8:30 p.m. until around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

The city says SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recommended spraying to kill adult mosquitoes with a three-mile area around the site of the case of West Nile reported earlier in October.

The city says there have been no further cases of the virus reported.

The neighborhoods where spraying will occur are: Converse Heights, Fernwood, Andrews Farm, South Converse, and Duncan Park.

While the chemical Aqua-Reslin poses no risk to people or pets, beekeepers in the area should take precautions by moving hives before the insecticide is sprayed.