Barnes, Tennessee To Play At Clemson Nov. 5th

Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Tennessee coach Rick Barnes is returning to Clemson for a charity exhibition game to help hurricane relief efforts.

Barnes coached the Tigers from 1994-98, leading them to three NCAA Tournament appearances in four seasons. He will bring the Vols to Littlejohn Coliseum on Nov. 5 with money raised from the game benefiting the Salvation Army’s continued hurricane relief effort in Florida and Texas.

Clemson and Tennessee were granted permission from the NCAA to play the extra exhibition game. Admission is free while fans are encouraged to make donations at the game.

