Kelly Services has announced the are holding a job fair for 700+ season positions at the Belk Fulfillment Center.

They are hiring warehouse workers for positions including:

processors

material handlers

equipment operators.

Job seekers are invited to attend our job fair and should bring two forms of government issued identification.

WHEN:

Friday October 27th & Saturday, October 28th

10:00am-2:00pm

WHERE: Belk Fulfillment Center

3805 Furman L Fendley Hwy

Jonesville, SC 29353