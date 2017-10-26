Boil water advisory canceled for Liberty-Chesnee-Fingerville Water District

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been canceled for some areas in Spartanburg County, according to the Liberty-Chesnee-Fingerville Water District.

This comes after a main break at the Liberty pump station, officials say.

The advisory was for those in the areas of Bryant Road, across 85 to Fairview Church Road.

There are also some customers near the Ingles supermarket on Highway 221 who were affected.

