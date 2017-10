The US District Attorney’s Office of SC has announced a drug takeback day for Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 65 locations across South Carolina.

The disposal is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

The DEA is accepting pills and patches.

They say they cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.

You can find a location near you with their locator. CLICK HERE