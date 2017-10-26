Funeral planned for Sunday for fallen SC Trooper

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)- Funeral arrangements have been announced for an SC Highway Patrol trooper killed in a crash Tuesday.

According to an Mackey Mortuary, visitation for Daniel Rebman is Saturday from 2-6pm. It will be at Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium at Bob Jones University on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville.

The funeral service is Sunday from 2-3pm. It will also be at Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium at Bob Jones University.

Rebman was parked in an emergency lane on I-385 early Tuesday morning when a driver hit him from behind. He later died at the hospital.

There is an account set up where people can donate to help his family. You can go to any First Citizens Branch in South Carolina, North Carolina or Georgia. Make checks payable to: LECSC – Trooper Keith Rebman Memorial Fund.

You may also make an online gift through a GoFundMe account.

Members of the public wishing to send cards or letters of condolence to the family may send to: Rebman Family, C/O: SCHP Troop 3 Headquarters, P.O. Box 109, Greenville, SC, 29615.

The Highway Patrol is setting up a memorial outside headquarters Thursday for people to come by and pay respect to Trooper Rebman.

More stories you may like on 7News

Greer man arrested on child porn charges A Greer man has been arrested on several child pornography charges, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.

Man tried to rob Marion convenience store with knife, police say Police are searching for a man who tried to rob a convenience store in Marion at knife point, Monday night.

New Halloween attraction helps economy in Anderson County ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Halloween is less than a week away and people are expected to spend more on the holiday than ever before. In fact,…

Widow of fallen officer creates GoFundMe for SC Trooper Kassy Alia, the widow of Officer Greg Alia, has created a GoFundMe page to help the family of a fallen SC Highway Patrol Trooper.

Man stole guitar case, money from downtown performer, Greenville police say Police are looking for a person who stole a guitar case with money inside from a performer in downtown Greenville.