Greenville Co. Sheriff Lewis prepares for 2020 race

According to campaign finance reports, Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis began raising money for a 2020 campaign, immediately after winning his last race.

The race between Lewis and then-incumbent Steve Loftis was expensive. Loftis raised $134,893 and Lewis raised $142,723.

7 News started examining Lewis’ campaign finances, after mentions within a civil lawsuit filed by a former assistant.

Savanah Nabors sued Lewis, claiming he sexually assaulted and harassed her during her employment. Lewis admitted to an extramarital affair with a subordinate during a news conference, but denied any criminal wrongdoing.

You can read the amended lawsuit, here: amended savanah nabors lawsuit

The issue of campaign contributions came up, in the lawsuit, Nabors states that on the night of March 22nd, 2017, Lewis held a campaign event at the Carolina Ale House, specifically to increase funding in the Sheriff’s campaign account.

We checked and according to contribution reports, Lewis received $4,200 in funds the day after the alleged event.

According to documents, Lewis starting collecting campaign donations his first week in office.

On February 11th, the day Jason Mendez was shot and killed by Greenville County Deputies at the Greenville Super Lodge Inn and Suites. The shooting while ruled justified, was highly scrutinized by members of the public, including Mendez’ mother.

On February 22nd, Sheriff Lewis held a press conference, releasing the dash camera video from the Mendez shooting. One day later, on February 23rd, Lewis received a $1,000 donation from business owner Kang Kim. Kim is the owner of the Greenville Super Lodge Inn and Suites.

We reached out to Kim, through the Greenville Super Lodge Inn and Suites as well as Sheriff Lewis about the donation and the proximity to the shooting, neither have responded back for comment.

To date, Lewis has received $15,545 in campaign donations for a 2020 run.

In comparison, only 5 other incumbent Sheriffs have filed for a 2020 run, totaling $3,016 in campaign donations.