Gvl Sheriff’s Office, Lewis hire attorney to fight lawsuit

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Will Lewis have hired an attorney to fight civil litigation brought forward from a former attorney.

Spartanburg based attorney Stephanie Burton filed paperwork on behalf of both the Sheriff’s Office and Will Lewis, to transfer the case to federal court.

According to documents, County Administrator Joseph Kernell and Greenville County have hired attorney Charles F. Turner, Jr..

This comes just days after General Counsel for the Sheriff’s Office held a press conference outlining the legal process for the litigation.

Paperwork filed by Nabors’ attorney, also includes a list of subpoenas and depositions they plan to file. The subpoenas list includes: Will Lewis, Joseph Kernell, Ty Miller, Ryan Flood, Scott Belue, Marcus Davenport, Chad Ayers, Shannon Herman, Banninster, Wyatt & Stalvey, Greenwood Police Department, Hyatt Corporation, and CVS Pharmacy.

The lawsuit was filed by former Sheriff’s Office employee Savanah Nabors. Nabors was an assistant to Sheriff Lewis.

Nabors claims that Lewis sexually assaulted and harassed her throughout her employment with the office.

Lewis admitted to an extramarital affair with a subordinate during a press conference last week, but denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Burton state that the Sheriff’s Office and Lewis will vigorously fight these claims, but couldn’t comment further on pending litigation.

To read the amended lawsuit, click here:amended savanah nabors lawsuit