Help find embezzlement suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a woman they say embezzled over $230,000 from an Asheville law firm.

Police say 56-year-old Penelope Ann Frisby of Weaverville is wanted for warrants including Obtaining Property Under False Pretense Exceeding $100,000, four counts of Forgery of Instrument, and four counts of Uttering Forged Instrument.

Investigators say Frisby embezzled $236,628.26 from Davis and Whitlock, P.C.

Frisby is 5’4″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.