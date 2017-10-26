Help ID person of interest in Anderson Co. credit card fraud

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a woman who they say is a person of interest involved in several fraudulent credit card transactions in the Anderson area.

The Sheriff’s Office says this woman was at the Stop-A-Minit on Abbeville Highway in Anderson on August 24 around 1:15pm.

She was wearing a white dress with stripes and brown sandals.

Anyone who knows the identity of the woman is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 864-260-4435 and ask for Detective Grady Epps. You can also call anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.