Interactive map of tornadoes in Spartanburg, Cherokee, Rutherford Co.

The National Weather Service has released information on the path of the tornadoes that ripped through Spartanburg, Cherokee and Rutherford counties.
The purple lines indicate an EF-1 with windspeeds of 95 mph.
The red lines indicate an EF-2 with maximum wind speeds of 120 mph.
EF0…Wind speeds 65 to 85 mph
EF1…Wind speeds 86 to 110 mph
EF2…Wind speeds 111 to 135 mph
EF3…Wind speeds 136 to 165 mph
EF4…Wind speeds 166 to 200 mph
EF5…Wind speeds greater than 200 mph
Below are the specific lengths and widths and locations for each tornado.
Data from the National Weather Service
…EF2 TORNADO CONFIRMED IN SPARTANBURG COUNTY SOUTH CAROLINA…
Location…4 WNW Spartanburg to 4 N Spartanburg in Spartanburg
County South Carolina
Date…October 23 2017
Estimated Time…312 PM to 318 PM EDT
Maximum EF-Scale Rating…EF2
Estimated Maximum Wind Speed…120 mph
Maximum Path Width…350 yards
Path Length…3.05 miles
Beginning Lat/Lon…34.97N / 81.99W
Ending Lat/Lon…35.0N / 81.95W
* Fatalities…0
* Injuries…1
…Summary…
A second, more intense tornado touched down on the northwest
side of Spartanburg, along Business 85 near Spartanburg Community
College. The tornado reached its peak intensity almost
immediately upon touching down, as a warehouse building near the
intersection of Spring St and Simuel Rd suffered extensive
damage, with the collapse of an exterior wall, and much of the
roof removed. Multiple trailers were damaged or destroyed and
several cars flipped in a parking lot at an adjacent business at
Garrett Rd and Spring St. A person who sought shelter in a glass
booth under a metal awning structure at this location was
hospitalized with burst ear drums due to the extreme change in
air pressure. A warehouse building also lost much of its roofing
here. The tornado continued east/northeast, paralleling Business
85, snapping trees along New Cut Rd, and collapsing a wall at
another warehouse style building on Buffington Rd. The tornado
appeared to weaken considerably from this point, with damage
primarily limited to downed trees and limbs until the path
ended near the intersection of Business 85 and Highway 9.
…EF1 TORNADO CONFIRMED IN SPARTANBURG COUNTY SOUTH CAROLINA…
Location…4 WNW Woodruff to 2 W Spartanburg in Spartanburg
County South Carolina
Date…October 24 2017
Estimated Time…252 PM to 310 PM EDT
Maximum EF-Scale Rating…EF1
Estimated Maximum Wind Speed…95 mph
Maximum Path Width…100 yards
Path Length…13.43 miles
Beginning Lat/Lon…34.78N / 82.08W
Ending Lat/Lon…34.94N / 81.97W
* Fatalities…0
* Injuries…0
…Summary…
NWS Storm Survey found the path of a tornado that began near the
intersection of Highway 101 and Neilson Rd. The tornado moved
north/northeast uprooting and snapping numerous trees along
Greenpond Rd and Switzer Green Pond Rd. Some structural damage was
also noted to homes in this area, mainly minor roof damage and
damage to gutters and siding. The path of the tornado was lost in
the area around Pearson Rd and Pine Hills Rd, where it entered a
heavily wooded valley near the Tyger River, but the tornado is
presumed to have continued through this area. The track was picked
up again in the area between Bethany Church Rd and Highway 290.
Many downed trees were observed from that area northeast toward
Reidville Rd, where damage became less intense and more sporadic.
The tornado continued northeast to near the I- 26/Highway 29
intersection, where the path made an eastward jog. Numerous trees
were snapped and uprooted in neighborhood off Hwy 29 just east of
Westgate mall. Although a distinct tornado path was lost in this
area, a broad swath of tree damage and minor structural damage
was observed along a SE to NW axis, across the Saxon community.
This was interpreted as damaging inflow wind gusts into a second,
stronger tornado that was developing around the same time along
Business 85 in the area around Spartanburg Community College. This
tornado will be described in a separate statement.
…EF2 TORNADO CONFIRMED IN CHEROKEE COUNTY SC AND CLEVELAND
COUNTY NC…
Location…5 WNW Gaffney in Cherokee County SC to 5 SSW
Boiling Springs in Cleveland County NC
Date…October 23 2017
Estimated Time…336 PM to 342 PM EDT
Maximum EF-Scale Rating…EF2
Estimated Maximum Wind Speed…120 mph
Maximum Path Width…150 yards Path Length…4.96 miles
Beginning Lat/Lon…35.11N / 81.73W
Ending Lat/Lon…35.18N / 81.71W
* Fatalities…0
* Injuries…0
…Summary…
Storm Survey team found the path of a strong tornado that tracked
from northwest Cherokee County SC into extreme southern Cleveland
County in NC. The tornado touched down near the intersection of
Farmington Rd and Meadowview Rd, with damage initially confined to
downed trees. The tornado moved north/northeast to the
intersection of Fairview Rd and Highway 11, where two homes
sustained EF2 damage, with much of the roofs of both homes
removed. The tornado appeared to weaken northeast of this
location, with damage confined mainly to minor structural damage
and downed trees and power lines until it reached the area near
the intersection of Furnace Mill Rd and Robb School Rd. A frame
home slid off its foundation on W Diesel Dr, resulting in virtual
destruction of the home. The path of the tornado through this
area was less than 1000 ft west of a short track tornado that
impacted the area around Robb School Rd and Twin Bridge Rd on
October 8th 2017.
The tornado weakened again from there, with damage confined to
downed trees and tree limbs as it moved into Cleveland County
between Twin Bridges Rd and McCraw Rd. The tornado dissipated
shortly after crossing into NC.