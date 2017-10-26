Interactive map of tornadoes in Spartanburg, Cherokee, Rutherford Co.

The National Weather Service has released information on the path of the tornadoes that ripped through Spartanburg, Cherokee and Rutherford counties.

The purple lines indicate an EF-1 with windspeeds of 95 mph.

The red lines indicate an EF-2 with maximum wind speeds of 120 mph.

EF0…Wind speeds 65 to 85 mph

EF1…Wind speeds 86 to 110 mph

EF2…Wind speeds 111 to 135 mph

EF3…Wind speeds 136 to 165 mph

EF4…Wind speeds 166 to 200 mph

EF5…Wind speeds greater than 200 mph

Below are the specific lengths and widths and locations for each tornado.

…EF2 TORNADO CONFIRMED IN SPARTANBURG COUNTY SOUTH CAROLINA…

Location…4 WNW Spartanburg to 4 N Spartanburg in Spartanburg

County South Carolina

Date…October 23 2017

Estimated Time…312 PM to 318 PM EDT

Maximum EF-Scale Rating…EF2

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed…120 mph

Maximum Path Width…350 yards

Path Length…3.05 miles

Beginning Lat/Lon…34.97N / 81.99W

Ending Lat/Lon…35.0N / 81.95W

* Fatalities…0

* Injuries…1

…Summary…

A second, more intense tornado touched down on the northwest

side of Spartanburg, along Business 85 near Spartanburg Community

College. The tornado reached its peak intensity almost

immediately upon touching down, as a warehouse building near the

intersection of Spring St and Simuel Rd suffered extensive

damage, with the collapse of an exterior wall, and much of the

roof removed. Multiple trailers were damaged or destroyed and

several cars flipped in a parking lot at an adjacent business at

Garrett Rd and Spring St. A person who sought shelter in a glass

booth under a metal awning structure at this location was

hospitalized with burst ear drums due to the extreme change in

air pressure. A warehouse building also lost much of its roofing

here. The tornado continued east/northeast, paralleling Business

85, snapping trees along New Cut Rd, and collapsing a wall at

another warehouse style building on Buffington Rd. The tornado

appeared to weaken considerably from this point, with damage

primarily limited to downed trees and limbs until the path

ended near the intersection of Business 85 and Highway 9.

…EF1 TORNADO CONFIRMED IN SPARTANBURG COUNTY SOUTH CAROLINA…

Location…4 WNW Woodruff to 2 W Spartanburg in Spartanburg

County South Carolina

Date…October 24 2017

Estimated Time…252 PM to 310 PM EDT

Maximum EF-Scale Rating…EF1

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed…95 mph

Maximum Path Width…100 yards

Path Length…13.43 miles

Beginning Lat/Lon…34.78N / 82.08W

Ending Lat/Lon…34.94N / 81.97W

* Fatalities…0

* Injuries…0

…Summary…

NWS Storm Survey found the path of a tornado that began near the

intersection of Highway 101 and Neilson Rd. The tornado moved

north/northeast uprooting and snapping numerous trees along

Greenpond Rd and Switzer Green Pond Rd. Some structural damage was

also noted to homes in this area, mainly minor roof damage and

damage to gutters and siding. The path of the tornado was lost in

the area around Pearson Rd and Pine Hills Rd, where it entered a

heavily wooded valley near the Tyger River, but the tornado is

presumed to have continued through this area. The track was picked

up again in the area between Bethany Church Rd and Highway 290.

Many downed trees were observed from that area northeast toward

Reidville Rd, where damage became less intense and more sporadic.

The tornado continued northeast to near the I- 26/Highway 29

intersection, where the path made an eastward jog. Numerous trees

were snapped and uprooted in neighborhood off Hwy 29 just east of

Westgate mall. Although a distinct tornado path was lost in this

area, a broad swath of tree damage and minor structural damage

was observed along a SE to NW axis, across the Saxon community.

This was interpreted as damaging inflow wind gusts into a second,

stronger tornado that was developing around the same time along

Business 85 in the area around Spartanburg Community College. This

tornado will be described in a separate statement.

…EF2 TORNADO CONFIRMED IN CHEROKEE COUNTY SC AND CLEVELAND

COUNTY NC…

Location…5 WNW Gaffney in Cherokee County SC to 5 SSW

Boiling Springs in Cleveland County NC

Date…October 23 2017

Estimated Time…336 PM to 342 PM EDT

Maximum EF-Scale Rating…EF2

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed…120 mph

Maximum Path Width…150 yards Path Length…4.96 miles

Beginning Lat/Lon…35.11N / 81.73W

Ending Lat/Lon…35.18N / 81.71W

* Fatalities…0

* Injuries…0

…Summary…

Storm Survey team found the path of a strong tornado that tracked

from northwest Cherokee County SC into extreme southern Cleveland

County in NC. The tornado touched down near the intersection of

Farmington Rd and Meadowview Rd, with damage initially confined to

downed trees. The tornado moved north/northeast to the

intersection of Fairview Rd and Highway 11, where two homes

sustained EF2 damage, with much of the roofs of both homes

removed. The tornado appeared to weaken northeast of this

location, with damage confined mainly to minor structural damage

and downed trees and power lines until it reached the area near

the intersection of Furnace Mill Rd and Robb School Rd. A frame

home slid off its foundation on W Diesel Dr, resulting in virtual

destruction of the home. The path of the tornado through this

area was less than 1000 ft west of a short track tornado that

impacted the area around Robb School Rd and Twin Bridge Rd on

October 8th 2017.

The tornado weakened again from there, with damage confined to

downed trees and tree limbs as it moved into Cleveland County

between Twin Bridges Rd and McCraw Rd. The tornado dissipated

shortly after crossing into NC.