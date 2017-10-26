Local Cow Befriends Farm Dogs and Now Thinks It’s a Dog

The story of a North Carolina baby cow who thinks its a dog has gotten over 20 million views, making him an Internet star! Riddled with health problems, “Baby James” was seen as an outcast by the other Scottish Highland cows on the Happy Hens and Highlands Farm, but found the will to live after he was taken in by the dogs on the farm. Now, he seems to have decided he’s a dog, as he spends nights in a dog kennel and days chasing cats with the other dogs. Jennifer Martin his his heartwarming story.

For more videos and pictures of James, follow the Happy Hens and Highlands Farm on Instagram.