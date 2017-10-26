NC deputies release video of suspect kicking kitten, breaking into home

TABOR CITY, NC (WBTW) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the people who broke into a Tabor City home last week and kicked a kitten.

The sheriff’s office posted the video on their Facebook page this week. The footage captured on October 18 around 1 p.m. shows two male subjects breaking in to a house on Old Stake Road while the victim was home.

One of the subjects can be seen kicking a four-week-old kitten prior to kicking in the victim’s front door.

When the men realized the victim was home, they ran from the house and drove away in a 2007-2009 white Ford F150 work truck with a white painted grill and a silver toolbox in the bed.

If you can identify the truck or the subjects, please contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (910) 640-6629.