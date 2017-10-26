NC woman spots husband’s stolen truck, leads to suspect arrest

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A man was able to recover his stolen truck in McDowell County after deputies say his wife spotted the vehicle being driven by the suspect.

Matthew Phillip Baldwin, 31, of Marion is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a man reported his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen on September 19 while it was parked at the Pepsi plant on U.S. 221 North.

After reporting the theft to authorities, the man called his wife and asked her to come pick him up. Investigators say she passed the truck being driven on Jacktown Road.

We’re told she turned around and followed the truck until the driver parked it at a home on Proctors Knob Road.

Deputies say they arrested Baldwin after their investigation revealed he stole the truck.