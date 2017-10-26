NC woman tried to drown 4 kids in tub, deputies say

BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive woman tried to drown her four children in a bathtub Tuesday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 9400 block of N.C. Hwy. 11 in Pender County around 11:55 a.m.

After investigating, they arrested Aeisha Milton, 29, who has been charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The children ranged in age from 10 months to 3 years old.

The children were taken to Pender Memorial Hospital and have been released.

Milton is being held without bond in the Pender County Jail.