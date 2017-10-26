Panthers Training Camp has record economic impact

Related Coverage Panthers training camp sets economic impact record in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The latest numbers are in for this year’s Carolina Panthers training camp. The event set a record economic impact generating more local dollars.

“To have that high a number of economic activity really shows what this means to our community,” said Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Vice President Chris Jennings.

Downtown business owners say that foot traffic is welcomed.

“You notice it for sure, especially with the banners out and everything,” said Renato In Centro General Manager Andrea Marmolino.

During those summer weeks the Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau reports a record economic impact this year of over $13.24 million.

“That includes what the Panthers spent here, what tourists spent year,” said Jennings.

A Clemson University study found the 2017 impact was $176,000 more than 2016, though attendance fell by almost 35,000 people.

“We actually dropped in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson region from the prior year but where we increased was Charlotte,” said Jennings.

Jennings says people traveling longer distances can pay off too.

“A lot of folks say “well you need more people.” Well, if they’re spending enough money, we’re okay,” said Jennings.

Jennings says more businesses got involved this year.

“The businesses this year – we had a number of them contact us – I think we had over a dozen – who made specials,” said Jennings. “A Carolina Panthers ice cream cone that was named after them.”

It’s part of the community effort he said is necessary to expand the local economy.

“It’s just cool to get these out-of-towners and they’re like oh we’ll be back next year so you know they’re already planning to come and do it again,” said Marmolino, who said he wishes there were more similar events to attract visitors.

More than 100,000 people attended this year’s training camp at Wofford College. More than half of the visitors traveled at least 50 miles to see the team practice, according to Jennings.