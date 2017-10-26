Regal Cinemas to test ‘surge pricing’ in some theaters next year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Following one of the worst summer movie ticket sales periods in years, Knoxville-based Regal Cinemas is exploring the possibility of a type of “surge pricing.”

CNNMoney reports the company is looking at experimenting with charging more for tickets during peak times and less when attendance is lighter. Regal will partner with online and app ticket provider Atom Tickets to try it in several unspecified markets next year.

It’s also not clear what the differing prices would be or if they would use such a model to charge different prices for popular and unpopular films.