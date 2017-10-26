Shooting leads to drug, guns, stolen truck say Cherokee Co. deputies

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a shooting investigation led to 2 arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns and cash.

Deputies say they were called to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Potter Rd. in Gaffney on Oct. 23 around 7:25 a.m.

When they got there a they found a man who had been shot in the left bicep of his arm.

They say the man gave conflicting information to officers about how he was shot.

He told deputies that he was shot by someone he didn’t know, approximately a mile from his home.

Deputies found an area off Junie Rd. where they think the shooting happened.

An ambulance was dispatched to take the man to the hospital.

When the man got out of his vehicle, deputies saw several handguns sticking out form under the front seat, according to the report.

Deputies got search warrants and found the following:

Methamphetamine 300 grams (more than a half-pound)

Suboxone (21 Strips)

Alprazolam Pills

Marijuana (Simple Possession)

Cash Seized: $40,250

Firearms: 17 seized

Stolen 2008 Ford Pickup

Stolen 1994 Honda ATV 4-Wheeler

Stolen Firearms (3 total)

Deputies estimate the street value of the seized drugs to be around $200,000.

Investigators say they arrested two people who were middle-man dealers in the community.

The following people have been arrested and charged:

Jimmy Carlton Gilfillan Jr., 49, of Potter Rd., Gaffney

Tracking in Methamphetamine 200 grams or more, but less than 400 grams

Possession of a Scheduled III Drug Suboxone, 2nd or subsequent offense

Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime

Possession of a Stolen Firearm (3 counts)

Receiving Stolen Goods, valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (2008 Ford F-150 Pickup)

Receiving Stolen Goods, valued at $2,000 or less (1994 Honda 4-Wheeler)

Remove, Falsifying Vehicle Identification Number intending to conceal identity (Harley Davidson Motorcycle)

Gina Marie Sessoms, 35, of Potter Rd., Gaffney

Tracking in Methamphetamine 200 grams or more, but less than 400 grams

Possession of a Scheduled III Drug Suboxone, 1st offense

Possession of a Scheduled IV Drug Alprazolam, 1st offense

Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime

Possession of a Stolen Firearm (3 counts)

Receiving Stolen Goods, valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (2008 Ford F-150 Pickup)

Blue Ticket Simple Possession of Marijuana

Remove, Falsifying Vehicle Identification Number intending to conceal identity (Harley Davidson Motorcycle)