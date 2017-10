SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)-Police are investigating after a reported shooting overnight in Spartanburg. The call came in around 12:30am to an address on Gentry Street.

A 7News crew on the scene saw officers searching the area and using dogs. About an hour after the call came in, police were heard yelling at someone to comply with commands. A short time later, medics loaded someone on a stretcher and took that person away in an ambulance.

