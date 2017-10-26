Student brings gun to Newberry High School say deputies

NEWBERRY, SC (WSPA) – A student was arrested after bringing a firearm to Newberry High School, according to Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Foster said the 9mm pistol was in the student’s backpack and was not displayed.

No threat was made to anyone.

The sheriff says the weapon was found as part of an unrelated investigation.

Foster says there were bullets in the clip but no round in the chamber.

Quinderaus Lindler, 17, of Dominick Avenue, Newberry, SC was arrested and will be charged with Carrying a Weapon on School Property.