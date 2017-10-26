Thousands in grant money awarded to teachers in Anderson 5

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – As teachers in Anderson District Five started their day, many had no clue that they may end their day with a large check in their hand.

Administrators went door to door today handing out various amounts of money for projects ranging from reading to gardening. It was a special way to let nine teachers know they had won the grant money they applied for months earlier. This money means a lot for teachers as their out of pocket expenses continue to climb.

“I think the need has progressed for people, I actually got a donor’s chose grant last year for large sized paper and oil pastels so there are opportunities, but I think people have more of a need now,” said Lori Allison, an art teacher at Centerville Elementary School.

Money for the grants come from private donations, Anderson County manufacturing companies and employees from the district who want to support their fellow educators. The foundation hands out grants at least twice a year.