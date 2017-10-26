USC Upstate Releases Upcoming Men’s Hoops Schedule

USC Upstate Release

Spartanburg, S.C. – USC Upstate head men’s basketball coach Kyle Perry has announced this afternoon that the Spartans will play a 31-game schedule for the 2017-18 season, which includes 13 contests to be played inside the G.B. Hodge Center.

“I think our schedule, as usual, is very difficult and challenging but exciting at the same time,” said Perry, who was introduced as the ninth head coach in program history on Oct. 20. “We get an opportunity to go to a lot of neat places and play against a number of high-level schools. We open up against Minnesota, who is ranked 15th in the country. It will be a good challenge for our kids and have an opportunity to go see what we are made of.”

Upstate begins the season with 10 of its first 13 games away from Spartanburg beginning on Nov. 10 as it faces Minnesota for the first time in program history. The Spartans then return to the Hodge Center for their home opener on Nov. 12 versus Allen. Following a road game at Georgia on Nov. 14, Upstate will play back-to-back home games on Nov. 18 and Nov. 20 versus Charleston Southern and Paine.

The Spartans will then play eight consecutive road games through the end of November and middle of December. The first three games take place against Bowling Green (Nov. 24), Abilene Christian (Nov. 25) and Campbell (Nov. 26) as part of the Creek Classic in Buies Creek, N.C. The month of November will conclude at UNC Asheville on Nov. 29. Upstate begins December with the final four games of the road trip versus Gardner-Webb (Dec. 2), Kansas State (Dec. 5), Denver (Dec. 9) and Jacksonville State (Dec. 16).

The Spartans close out non-conference play with three of the next four games at home beginning on Dec. 18 with Coastal Georgia. After playing at Creighton on Dec. 20, Upstate hosts North Greenville on Dec. 30 and UMKC on Jan. 2.

The Spartans are slated to play 14 ASUN games this season with seven of those at the Hodge Center. Upstate opens its conference schedule with three straight road games at NJIT (Jan. 6), Florida Gulf Coast (Jan. 11) and Stetson (Jan. 13). The Spartans play four of their final five games of the month at home against Jacksonville (Jan. 18), North Florida (Jan. 20), Kennesaw State (Jan. 27) and Lipscomb (Jan. 29). The lone away contest during that stretch comes at Lipscomb on Jan. 24.

The month of February will consist of three home and three away games. The three away matchups consist of Kennesaw State (Feb. 3), North Florida (Feb. 15) and Jacksonville (Feb. 17). Upstate is playing Stetson (Feb. 8), Florida Gulf Coast (Feb. 10) and NJIT (Feb. 22) in its three home games that month.

The 2018 ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship is scheduled for Feb. 26-Mar. 4 and will be held at campus sites throughout the league.

Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through the USC Upstate Athletic Department. Upstate is offering four ticket packages, beginning with the Faculty/Staff package for $100. Fans have the ability to purchase a Courtside Package ($220 plus a $125 donation to the U Club), Season Package ($170) and General Admission Package ($150). The prices include tickets to all home men’s and women’s basketball games this season.