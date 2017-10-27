6 Wofford students burned in grill accident

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Six students were burned in a gas grill accident on the campus of Wofford College.

According to a spokesperson for the college, 4 of those students are at the Augusta Burn Center. The accident happened at a house on the campus’s greek row Thursday night.

The students were using a gas grill and sprayed an aerosol can too close to the grill. The can exploded. Two of those students were treated for minor injuries at Spartanburg Medical Center. The 4 students taken to the Augusta Burn Center all had surgery Friday morning.

Check back for updates.