Anderson Co. business owner frustrated over constant flooding

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County business owner is frustrated by constant flooding on Hwy. 76 in front of his business and inside his establishment.

Eddie Dalton has owned Hog Tails for nearly 10 years and for the last five years, he’s been dealing with water issues every time it rains. He said the root of the problem is the property across the highway from his business where there is water run off spreading water and rocks across the highway and into Dalton’s doors.

“We’ve had several floods come over here, we used to have carpet in here, but we no longer have carpet because it stunk so bad we pulled it up and I didn’t put it back because I knew it was going to flood again,” Dalton said.

7 News took Dalton’s frustrations to the Anderson County Stormwater Department who said they are investigating the issues on the problem property. Stormwater Manager Jon Batson said until development started on the property, within the last year, his department did not issue permits to the owner or have any authority to look into the issue. But since development started and permits were issued, the property owners were required to put in stormwater ponds to help with the runoff problem, but Batson said something must have failed with the ponds on Monday when Dalton experienced the latest flood.

So now the department is working with the property’s engineers to investigate the failure and find a permanent solution for the safety of drivers on the road and the local businesses surrounding this property.