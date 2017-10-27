Clinton to host Fall-O-Ween Spooktacular Saturday

CLINTON, SC (PRESS RELEASE)–The city of Clinton’s newly formed Main Street Clinton, SC program will host Fall-O-Ween Spooktacular at the city’s Vance Park located behind the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center on Saturday October 28 from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Main Street Manager, Adele Alducin has an exciting line up of entertainment, games, and vendors that are sure to appeal to all ages. Alducin has designed the festival along the lines of an old fashion carnival with games for the young and young at heart, craft vendors for the shoppers, tasty food for all, a costume parade that includes pets, a witches broom race, early afternoon dance party, and two shows by Rockin’ with Leonardo – a Parents Choice Award Entertainer.

“Community involvement has been huge,” reports Alducin. “And I am so very thankful for all who have volunteered their time to be a part of this event.”

Various organizations and groups from Clinton High School are going to offer to festival attendees an assortment of fun games and activities. There will be photo opportunities that will range from fall and Halloween décor, trains, and even photo opportunities with the CHS Red Devil Mascot! The SC Empowerment Centre will also offer photo props and backgrounds. District 56 will offer a book giveaway for festival goers. Additionally, many local businesses, organizations, and churches have pitched in to help run games and provide prizes. Students from Presbyterian College’s Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority have been very helpful with preparations for the event as well.

City vehicles and personnel will also be on hand to provide safety information and other giveaways regarding city services.

For more information contact Alducin in the Main Street office at 864.200.4579.