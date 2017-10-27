Domestic violence investigator wins Spartanburg solicitor’s award

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Officer Christina Morgan was named the winner of the 2017 Solicitor’s Award for Spartanburg County Law Enforcement Excellence.

The announcement was made Thursday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Ron D. Manley and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark Gaddy were the other finalists. They were also recognized at the banquet.

Morgan – who has been promoted to the rank of sergeant – is a 12-year veteran of the department and is the domestic violence investigator. She is now part of the Spartanburg Police Department effort as part of Operation Home Front. That is a multi-agency partnership focused on fighting the community epidemic.

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says Morgan reviews each domestic violence case file. She checks to make sure written reports are complete and all available evidence was collected.

The sergeant also follows up with victims and has organized many community meetings to help fight domestic violence.

Morgan’s award comes with a weekend beach trip with a free BMW to drive and a signed certificate of recognition from Representative Trey Gowdy.

A committee of officers from city, county, and state agencies nominated and named the winner.

Dr. John David Wren received the Bill Barnet Service Above Self Award on Thursday night. He has been a pathologist in Spartanburg with more than 30 years of service to the local criminal justice system. Wren has testified many times in the past in trials for crimes including murder and driving under the influence.