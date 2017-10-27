First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – A federal grand jury in Washington D.C. approved charges made in an investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to CNN. These are the first charges approved in the case.

The investigation involves determining Russian interference with the 2016 U.S. election. Mueller was appointed to the investigation back in May.

According to the CNN report, the charges are sealed under orders from a federal judge.

Anyone charged with crimes after this first approval by the federal grand jury could be taken into custody as soon as Monday, states the CNN report.