Free bus rides Friday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–The city of Greenville and Greenlink organized Fare Free Friday. It’s a chance for passengers to ride public transit without having to pay.

The month of October is “Try Transit Month” in Greenville. The purpose is to educate people about the economic and environmental benefits of public transit.

All of Greenlink’s 11 fixed routes are included in the promotion. The Paratransit services are not. Fixed routes 1-14 operate from 5:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday and route 16 operates from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Schedules and estimated time stops for all routes can be found here.