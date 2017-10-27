Friends of the Library used book sale this weekend in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A book sale this weekend, October 27-30, benefits the summer reading program for Greenville County Library system.

There are DVDs, and books for children and adults. Books are priced $0.50-$2.00.

The sale is at Merovan Center, Suite E-2 on Woodruff Road across from Kohl’s. Doors open to Friends Members only on Friday from 3 P.M. – 7 P.M. The sale is open to the public starting Saturday from 10 A.M. – 5 P.M. Sunday books are half off from 1 P.M. – 5 P.M.

The Friends of the Greenville County Library System is a nonprofit organization that exists to support the library system through volunteer and financial efforts.

All proceeds support the summer reading program which serves around 20,000 children in the community.