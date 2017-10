BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Mountain Energy gas station in Buncombe County at gunpoint Friday.

Investigators say a man wearing a red bandana, black baseball hat, and a grey hooded sweatshirt robbed the gas station on Hendersonville Highway.

He is described as being 6’0″ tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.