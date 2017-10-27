Help ID man who robbed Jimmy Johns in Asheville at gunpoint

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who robbed the Jimmy Johns on Hendersonville Road in Asheville at gunpoint Tuesday night.

According to the Asheville Police, the man entered the store just before 9:00pm wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie, a red face covering, black and white shoes, and blue medical gloves.

Investigators say the man demanded access to the cash register and placed money into a Mission Hospital tote bag he was carrying.

Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.